Reports suggest that Bollywood actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha will be joining Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Latest reports suggest that both the divas have boarded Ali Abbas Zafar for this mega-budget action entertainer. Sri: Sharad Kelkar Joins Cast of Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikant Bholla’s Biopic.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan leading ladies are finalized... #SonakshiSinha and @ManushiChhillar to be paired opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar's action entertainer... The film goes on floors mid-January, and releases in theatres during the Christmas 2023 weekend! https://t.co/oKPpm2YYKB — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) November 27, 2022

