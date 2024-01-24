The internet is buzzing with excitement after the electrifying teaser for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, dropped today. Fans are in a frenzy, showering the first glimpse of the movie with nothing but praise. From gravity-defying stunts to heart-stopping fight choreography, Akki and Tiger are at their action-hero best, leaving audiences speechless. Fans are also lauding Prithviraj Sukumaran's enigmatic look as the antagonist. All in all teaser of BMCM has garnered positive response. Check it out! Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's 'Hindustan' to Face Masked Prithviraj Sukumaran in Ali Abbas Zafar's BOMB-astic Thriller (Watch Video).

'Mass'

This is ROWDY RATHORE ON STEROIDS 🔥🔥🔥🔥 MASSS OVERLOADED 🔥🔥🔥 FANTASTIC TEASER - 4.5/5#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaserpic.twitter.com/9yl4kskxBh — FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhan) January 24, 2024

'Goosebumps'

" Dil Se Soldier...Dimaag se Shaitaan hai hum... Bachke Rehna Humse...Hindustan hai hum..." 🤩 Uff...pure goosebumps 🥵 This looks absolutely epic. Blockbuster loading... Sachme...Iss EID ko "Pralay aane wala hai" 🔥#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser pic.twitter.com/CNPDxzR3Hp — Sarthak 🚬 (@Thunder_Salman) January 24, 2024

'Teaser of the Century'

'Bawaal'

'Monstrous'

Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)