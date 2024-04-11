Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has finally hit the big screens of April 11. The Eid release adds more excitement to the festive weekend. Fans swarmed into theatres to watch the movie and catch the earliest shows of the action film. Fans have taken to their social media platforms to share honest reviews of the film alongside photos and videos from theatres. Opinions are divided, with half praising the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer, while others label it as just another average film. A heated debate among fans also revolves around rumours of corporate bookings influencing the film's success. Here's what Twitterati had to say about the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Accused of Inflating First Day Collection; ‘Corporate Booking’ Trends As Netizens Question Sudden Spurt in Earnings.

’Entertaining Action Movie for the Crowd!'

Another User Said

This is a very amazing and wonderful movie, you all should definitely watch #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan#BMCMReview — mehak shinde (@udhaya_giree) April 11, 2024

‘Cheap Copy of Gemini Man, Hobbs and Shaw, Bad Boys’

#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is cheap copy of Gemini Man , Hobbs and Shaw , Bad boys .. Aaz totally messed up this.. Boring #TigerShroff acting like Ramp walk #AkshayKumar is good #PrithvirajSukumaran good .. Aliya f why she is acting ???? #BMCMReview pic.twitter.com/WHhxvUXGQg — Amlan (@Amlan12250830) April 11, 2024

Another User Called It a ‘Bad Film’

@aliabbaszafar aapse bahot zyada ummeed thi after #Sultan #tigerzindahai I wonder why you made a bad film like #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan with soldier x and Kavach...kuch samajh nahi aaya — Karan24 (@naqsh2000) April 11, 2024

Another User Seemed Disappointed With the Film

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Falls Short of Expectations’

Rating :- ⭐⭐ HONEST REVIEW :-#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan falls short of expectations, despite #AliAbbasZafar's commendable action direction. While #AkshayKumar and #TigerShroff tried to act good , the film suffers from lackluster writing and a monotonous narrative. 1/3 — 𝐖𝐀𝐐𝐈 🇴 (@WaqiSrk1) April 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)