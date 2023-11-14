Amidst swirling dating rumors, rapper Badshah has stepped forward to clear the air regarding his relationship with actress Mrunal Thakur. The speculation gained momentum after a viral picture captured them leaving hand in hand at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash. Badshah took to social media and asserted, "Dear Internet, Sorry to Disappoint You Yet Again But Jaise Aap Soch Rahe Hai, Waisa Kuch Nahi Hai" (It's not what you're thinking). The duo's appearance at the festive event had sparked curiosity, but Badshah's clarification puts an end to the conjectures surrounding their relationship. Mrunal Thakur and Badshah's Hand-Holding Exit from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali Party Sparks Dating Speculations, Rapper Shares Cryptic Post Amid Rumours (View Pics).