Manoj Bajpayee, who will be next seen playing a lawyer in Bandaa, recently sat with us for a candid conversation. During the exclusive chat with LatestLY, the brilliant actor talked about how 'medication and 'yoga' helped him pass through the rough patch in his life. Later, he also revealed how deaths in his family led him to question life and spirituality. Check out the video below. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee’s Thrilling Courtroom Drama to Release on ZEE5 on May 23! (Watch Video).

Watch Manoj Bajpayee's Interview With LatestLY:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)