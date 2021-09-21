Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri has squashed reports which claimed that he has lost his voice due to COVID-19. The music composer took to social media and slammed media outlets for churning false news. That's not it, as per Viral Bhayani's post, Lahiri can also be seen singing his song Dil Mein Ho Tum, thus debunking all the fake reports.

