Bawaal which stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in prominent roles, will now release on October 6. The romantic period drama reunites Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari once again after previously having worked on Chhichhore.

View Bawaal Update Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)