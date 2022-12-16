Swara Bhasker has reacted to MP minster’s comment attacking Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s “Besharam Rang” song from Pathaan. The actress shared screenshot of the article that read “BJP govt in MP may ban SRK, Deepika’s movie Pathaan after latest song showed ‘Muslim man groping woman in saffron’”. Swara reacted to it saying, “Abhinetriyon ke kapde dekhne se fursat milti, to kya pata kuch kar bhi lete.” Pathaan in Trouble After MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra Objects to Deepika Padukone's 'Saffron' Bikini in Besharam Rang Song.

Swara Bhasker Reacts To Besharam Rag Controversy

