The first look of Kriti Sanon from Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan, has been unveiled. The actress would be essaying the role of Dr Anika. While sharing her look on social media, the actress captioned it as, “Humans, please visit at your own risk”. Bhediya: Varun Dhawan Says ‘Ab Hoga Jungle Mein Kaand’ as He Shares First Look Poster of the Film Co-Starring Kriti Sanon.

Kriti Sanon As Dr Anika In Bhediya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

