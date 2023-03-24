Bheed, Anubhav Sinha's controversial film on India's COVID-19-induced lockdown and the mass migration caused by it, is releasing on March 24. On the eve of its release, the Censor report of the film has allegedly got leaked and gone viral, and there are some very startling changes recommended by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Removing PM's lockdown speech, muting abuse words, removing caste references from subtitles, censoring police brutality scenes are some such changed made. Pathaan Censor Board ‘Report’ Leaked? Cuts in ‘Partial Nudity’ in Besharam Rang Song, in John Abraham’s Character Asked From Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Film As per Viral Pic!

Check the Censor Report Below:

The censor board has removed the following content from #Bheed (dir. @anubhavsinha): - Any reference to PM/Delhi CM, incl. Modi's voiceover - Depiction of villainization of Muslims in the initial days of the pandemic - Comparison to Partition - Police brutality#CBFCWatch pic.twitter.com/ziT937suSb — Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) March 23, 2023

