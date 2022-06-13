Kartik Aaryan’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has had a fantastic collection in four weeks. The total collection of this horror-comedy, which also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani, now stands at Rs 171.17 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Week 4: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Stands at a Total of Rs 167.72 Crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to surprise [the industry] and silence [the detractors] with its super run, week after week... The excellent trending in Weekend 4 says it all... [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr. Total: ₹ 171.17 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/4JWX2fUeGC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 13, 2022

