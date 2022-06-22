Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to rake in impressive figures at the box office. The horror-comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead will soon hit Rs 185 crore mark. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 183.24 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues its strong, consistent run on weekdays... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.02 cr, Sun 2.51 cr, Mon 76 lacs, Tue 66 lacs. Total: ₹ 183.24 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/NNuLQfb0RH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2022

