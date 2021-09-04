The makers of Bhoot Police has unveiled the second song from the film. Titled 'Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai', the number features Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam in an absolute romantic way. The song is crooned by Armaan Malik and Shreya Ghoshal. The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar and the lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya.

Check Out the Song 'Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai' from Bhoot Police Below:

