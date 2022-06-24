Bhushan Kumar has gifted Kartik Aaryan India’s first McLaren GT for the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor has not just thanked the T-Series’ honcho but even joked by asking to gift him a ‘private jet’ the next time. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Week 5: Kartik Aaryan – Anees Bazmee’s Horror Comedy Stands At A Total Of Rs 184.32 Crore.

