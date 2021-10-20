Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are setting major couple goals for their fans. The couple has always grabbed netizens’ attention with their ‘monkey love’. Bipasha and her hubby dearest Karan are currently enjoying a romantic vacay in Maldives. The actress has shared glimpses of her romantic getaway in the tropical island and those mushy pics with Karan will make you want to jet off to an exotic destination with your partner.

The Hottest Couple Of B-town

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Together Forever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Cuties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)