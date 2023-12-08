Boney Kapoor recently shared a throwback picture of his late wife, Sridevi, from the sets of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. In his caption, he fondly expressed, 'She couldn't escape my attraction even in this getup.' The post featured a captivating view of the late actress during the film's shoot. The images depict a young Boney Kapoor, dressed in a shirt and trousers, gazing at a young Sridevi adorned in a veil and salwar. The Archies Screening: Khushi Kapoor Wears Mother Sridevi’s Iconic Gown at Film’s Premier (View Pics).

Boney Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic On Insta:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

