The makers of Loveyapa, starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, released the title track ("Loveyapa Ho Gaya") of the film today (January 3). While the fresh pairing received mixed reactions, Shah Rukh Khan's recent shoutout to the duo has garnered significant attention. Praising their performances in the title track, SRK shared, "So sweet this song is. Gentle like Junaid. All the best Khushi. My big love to the #Loveyapa couple and team." This heartfelt note from the King of Bollywood is surely a huge morale booster for Aamir Khan's son, Junaid, and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi. Loveyapa marks Junaid’s debut in the romantic comedy genre, following his role in Maharaj. ‘Loveyapa’ Song ‘Loveyapa Ho Gaya’: Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan Go ‘Ello-Ve-Yapa-Yapa’ in THIS Peppy Love Anthem for the Youth (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Showers Love on 'Loveyapa' Title Song

So sweet this song is. Gentle like Junaid. All the best Khushi. My big love to the #Loveyapa couple and team. https://t.co/F417TefYoC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 3, 2025

Watch "Loveyapa Ho Gaya" Song:

