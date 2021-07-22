Brahmāstra trilogy starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead was announced back in 2014 and Ayan Mukerji directorial's release date hasn't been confirmed yet. Netizens are frustrated that they have to wait so much for India's epic fantasy adventure and they started commenting on Taran Adarsh's 2014 announcement Tweet of Brahmāstra. A user wrote "Had just started class 10 when this tweet was made, Now I'm having a job." Another one said :I was in my 1st year of http://B.Tech and now I have 2 years of experience in Job profile."

Brahmāstra Announced Back in 2014

This is BIG news! Ayan Mukerji to direct Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Produced by Karan Johar. Releasing Christmas 2016 - 23 Dec 2016. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2014

A Long Time Now!

Had just started class 10 when this tweet was made Now I'm having a job 😪 — Chinmay Kabi ଚିନ୍ମୟ କବି 🇮🇳 💙 (@ChinuKabi) July 22, 2021

Might Need to Wait More

I was in my 1st year of https://t.co/hUVWiP779p and now I have 2 years of experience in Job profile..😐 — Shivam Sharma (@Shivam145A) July 22, 2021

7 Years But No Acche Din!

Achhe din ki shuruat hui thi tab. Ab ahchche din bhi aa gaye 7 saal baad. Par inke achche din nahi aaye — Nirav Khandhadia (@nirav_kh) July 22, 2021

People About to Graduate Since High School but Film Not Released Yet

Mein khud 11th mein tha shayad 😂😂😂. Ab college khatam hojaega phir aegi 😅😅 — Pratap Mishra (@pratmist) May 23, 2020

