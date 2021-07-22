Brahmāstra trilogy starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead was announced back in 2014 and Ayan Mukerji directorial's release date hasn't been confirmed yet. Netizens are frustrated that they have to wait so much for India's epic fantasy adventure and they started commenting on Taran Adarsh's 2014 announcement Tweet of Brahmāstra. A user wrote "Had just started class 10 when this tweet was made, Now I'm having a job." Another one said :I was in my 1st year of http://B.Tech and now I have 2 years of experience in Job profile."

