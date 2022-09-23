Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’s music album will soon be out around Navratri and it was the director of the film Ayan Mukerji, who had announced that the songs from the movie’s music album will release in line by October 5, 2022 which happens to be Dussehra. Now, Ayan has announced the release of ‘Rasiya’ from the album, which has been used in different forms throughout the movie. The song will be out tomorrow and Ayan gives a sneak peek inside the film. Brahmastra on National Cinema Day 2022: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer Sees Fast-Filling Shows on September 23 After Ticket Prices Slashed to Rs 75 - Reports.

Take a look:

