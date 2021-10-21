Shahid Kapoor has been signing up quite some promising films. The actor will be seen next in Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur next. The actor has now signed a new film with Bhushan Kumar. He will be seen playing the lead role in a film that will be based on the story of paratroopers on the battlefield.

