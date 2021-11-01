The makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 have dropped the second song from the film titled “Luv Ju”. It gives a glimpse of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari’s crackling chemistry. The duo who would be seen as the new Bunty and Babli, respectively, make a sizzling pair. The two are definitely going to set the big screens on fire on November 19 with their super-hot chemistry. Besides their chemistry and stunning avatars, one can also not miss the picturesque locations where the song has been filmed. It gives the perfect romantic vibe. The song “Luv Ju” is sung by Arijit Singh and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Watch Luv Ju Song From Bunty Aur Babli 2 Below:

