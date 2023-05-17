Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival. Just like previous year, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya were spotted together at the Mumbai airport as they headed for Cannes. Aishwarya, dressed in glamorous black and with her signature red lip, posed for selfies with fans before entering the airport. Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur Spotted at Airport in a Black Outfit While Heading to 76th Cannes Film Festival (Watch Video).

Check The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)