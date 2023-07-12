Filmmaker Kabir Khan's next directorial venture, starring Kartik Aaryan, has been titled Chandu Champion. Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared a new pic from the sets of the the upcoming sports drama and captioned it, " शुभारंभ And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins... with the captain @kabirkhankk'. As per reports, Shraddha Kapoor roped in for the film. This is for the first time that Kartik and Shraddha will be sharing the screen. Previously, Kartik also made a special appearance in Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Kartik Aaryan’s Next Film Titled Chandu Champion! Kabir Khan’s Film To Release on June 14, 2024!.

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)