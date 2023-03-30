Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli and Prabhas' Chatrapathi's teaser is out along with its release date. The film Chatrapathi (Hindi) starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda will be arriving on the big screens on May 12. No doubt the teaser looks hard-hitting and ready to entertain the audience. Chatrapathi Release Date: Hindi Remake of Prabhas-SS Rajamouli's Film, Starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda, to Hit the Big Screens on May 12 (View Poster).

Check The Teaser Here:

