Makers released the official trailer of the upcoming Bollywood movie, Chatrapathi introducing Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. No doubt the teaser looks hard-hitting and ready to entertain the audience. However, this film is the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli and Prabhas' movie. Apart from Bellamkonda, actors like Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra will play key roles in the film. The movie is all set to hit theatres on May 12. Chatrapathi Release Date: Hindi Remake of Prabhas-SS Rajamouli's Film, Starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda, to Hit the Big Screens on May 12 (View Poster).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

