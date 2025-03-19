Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor recently collaborated on a fun advertisement which left both cricket fans and cinema enthusiasts in splits. The collaboration was all about Aamir calling Ranbir "Singh" instead of "Kapoor". After their video went viral, a new ad featuring the two was released on Tuesday (March 18), which saw Aamir poking fun at Ranbir once again. Aamir was seen playfully asking the Animal star rapid-fire questions, to which he kept replying with the surname "Singh." Finally, Aamir asked, "Tera naam?" (Your name?) Caught up in the moment, Ranbir accidentally responded, "Ranbir Singh," leaving Aamir in splits. Ranbir then says, "cheating sir, cheating". The video has since gone viral across social media platforms. ‘Sathiya Gaye Hai’: Ranbir Kapoor REACTS As Aamir Khan Mistakes Him for Ranveer Singh, Suggests Mr Perfectionist Should Retire (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan Tricks Ranbir Kapoor To Call Himself ‘Ranbir Singh’ in New Ad

