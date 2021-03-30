The release date of Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre, has been postponed from April 9 due to the rising cases of COVID-19. Earlier, the trailer of this thriller was released on March 18. Chehre helmed by Rumy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit. The film also stars Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Annu Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

AMITABH - EMRAAN: #CHEHRE RELEASE PUSHED AHEAD... #Chehre - which was scheduled for release on 9 April 2021 - has been postponed... A fresh date will be announced later... Stars #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... pic.twitter.com/LBMEaP4Ao0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2021

