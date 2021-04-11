On the 46th anniversary of his film, Chupke Chupke, Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane and shared a trivia with his fans. Along with the pictures from the iconic film, the megastar also revealed that how Chupke Chupke and many of his other films including Anand, Satte Pe Satta and others were shot at Jalsa.

Check It Out:

T 3870 -'Chupke Chupke ',with Hrishi Da, closing in to 46 years today .. that house that you see in the pic with Jaya .. is now Jalsa my home, bought & rebuilt .. many films shot there - Anand, Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta it was Producer NC Sippy's house , then.. pic.twitter.com/UMKJ6OaWoK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 10, 2021

