When Cirkus came out during Christmas 2022, not many went to watch the film post the bad reviews it received which is confirmed by its shocking lifetime collections of Rs 35.65 crore in India. Now Rohit Shetty's comedy-(un)entertainer had arrived on Netflix, more people have watched the film, and unfortunately for all involved, the opinion hasn't changed much going by the deprecatory reactions we are seeing on social media. Cirkus Movie Review: Rohit Shetty Dishes Out a Pointless Ranveer Singh Commotion Minus An Iota Of Good Humour!

Check them out below:

#cirkus feels like rohit's way of saying ki dekho i tried going back to my golmaal roots instead of doing another copaganda film but y'all didn't like it toh i'm gonna keep doing copaganda. zabardasti ka kharab comedy kiya hai so that you don't ask him to do another comedy again. pic.twitter.com/KlmNsOhPyI — Pramit (@pramitheus) February 17, 2023

'Deserves Nobel Prize'

Every film is hardwork of many technicians. But films like Liger and Cirkus shake your faith in 24 crafts. I mean even a school kid can better film than these. Anyone who can watch these two films back to back without a break deserves Nobel Prize. — AamirKhanWorld (@AAMIRCRAZE) February 18, 2023

'Thank God for Small Mercies'

The best part about watching a movie on OTT is you don't have to sit through an unbearable film. Thank God for small mercies! #CirkusOnNetflix #Cirkus — Moumita (@Momzunplugged) February 18, 2023

'Survived About 10 Minutes of Cirkus'

survived about 10 minutes of cirkus pic.twitter.com/Cj2Hj0AeIm — getfilmy (@get_filmy) February 18, 2023

'Duplicate Movies So Many Times'

Watching this 1 ⭐ movie, on Netflix #Cirkus . Thank God I didn't watch it in theatre . I mean why Rohit Shetty made this movie 🎥🍿 ? Sita aur Gita , Judwaa, Judwaa 2 , we saw this Duplicate movies so many times, same plot , same story, same script. Whyyyyy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/L9xeccYvED — Rajni Patil (@indian_patil) February 18, 2023

'Huge Warning for the Audience'

#Cirkus came with a huge warning for the audience but nobody took the hint. pic.twitter.com/hkDcGk6KXn — India ka Jones (@KHAN_TASTIK) February 18, 2023

'Sajid Khan Level'

Remember the director of Humshakals Sajid Khan ? Rohit Shetty achieved Sajid khan level with Cirkus. pic.twitter.com/mahYeprI4R — Why So Serious! (@SurrealZack) February 19, 2023

'Ooty and Bangalore'

And this is ooty....so according to Rohit Shetty in 70s Ooty and Bangalore used to look same 🤦‍♂️#CirkusOnNetflix #Cirkus pic.twitter.com/0FYufTXNLj — Pranjal Gupta (@Pran297) February 17, 2023

'Will Kill Itself'

Some movies get their second life on OTT, Cirkus will kill itself after the reactions on OTT — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) February 18, 2023

'Sounds Like Kapil Dev'

