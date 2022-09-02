Cuttputlli premiered on Disney+ Hotstar today. Starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, the film is a remake of the Tamil movie Ratsasan. The Hindi version has opened to negative response from critics. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film showcases how a small-town cop tries to chase a serial killer and keep the people of Kasauli safe. Let’s take a look at the reviews below: Cuttputlli Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Casting is a Major Weak Point in This Otherwise Okay Remake of Ratsasan.

Scroll.in – If anything, Cuttputlli is even more clinical than its source material, sticking closely to the investigation without pausing to consider the consequences of the serial killer’s actions.

News18.com – Amongst the changes made in the script, it is so sad to see how the makers have put misogyny in its humour. It is also interesting to note that almost every Akshay Kumar film has misogyny is some degree or the other.

Koimoi – Dialogue and Screenplay by Aseem Arora or the loopholes in it make Cuttputlli a supremely tiring watch.

OTTPlay – From the start, it feels like a lazy piece of work. For starters, it's a remake. There is hardly any time you will get invested in the story, although it's a whodunnit based on a serial killer.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)