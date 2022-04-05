Dasvi song Ghani Trip is out and it is a peppy number with desi Haryanvi rap and trippy music beats featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur. The trio's swag and Abhishek's dance moves are not to be missed. This lively song is sung by Mellow D Kirti Sagathia with the composition of Sachin-Jigar while Ashish Pandit has penned its lyrics.

Dasvi Song Ghani Trip

