Deepika Padukone's recent pilgrimage to the iconic Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh resonated with her spiritual side and she shared a glimpse of her experience on Instagram today. The actress posted a photo of the sindoor-stained stairs leading up to the Venkateswara mandir, capturing the essence of devotion and reverence. Deepika's caption, "Om Namo Sri Venkatesaya," echoed a prayer to Lord Venkateswara and her husband Ranveer Singh quickly responded with 'Om and evil eye' emojis, expressing his support and acknowledging the sacredness of the moment. Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone Visit Tirumala To Offer Prayers to Lord Venkateswara; Video of Fighter Actress’ Arrival With Her Sister Goes Viral – WATCH.

Deepika Shares Pic From Tirumala:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Ranveer Singh's Reply to Deepika Padukone's Post:

Deepika Padukone Instagram

