Deepika Padukone, who is gearing up for her upcoming aerial action thriller Fighter, on Thursday evening arrived in Tirumala with her sister Anisha to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Several videos and pictures of Deepika surfaced on social media in which she can be seen arriving at Tirumala with her sister Anisha. Shah Rukh Khan Performs Aarti at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple With Daughter Suhana Khan (Watch Video).

Deepika wore a black co-ord set and kept her tied in a messy bun. Deepika on Friday morning will offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple. The temple is devoted to Venkateswara, a manifestation of Vishnu who is thought to have come to earth to deliver humanity from the trials and tribulations of the Kali Yuga. As a result, the location has been given the name Kaliyuga Vaikuntha, and the local god is known as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam. Fighter Song 'Sher Khul Gaye': First Single From Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-Starrer to Drop on December 15 (Watch Teaser Video).

Deepika Padukone & Anisha Padukone In Tirumala

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Actor Deepika Padukone arrived at Tirumala this evening, to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara. Her sister and professional golfer Anisha Padukone was also with her. pic.twitter.com/o1x6g9dLG5 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

Coming to her film, Fighter, building the anticipation of the fans even more, the makers are all set to unveil the first song of the film "Sher Khul Gaye". Taking to Instagram, actor Hrithik Roshan treated fans to the teaser of the song and captioned it, "Let's get this party started! #SherKhulGaye SONG OUT TOMORROW." The party anthem will be out on December 15.'Sher Khul Gaye', the first song from Fighter, is touted to switch on the party mood with Hrithik and Deepika bringing some incredible dance moves.