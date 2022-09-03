Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has questioned Nora Fatehi over Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekar. As per reports, the actress-dancer was questioned for about seven hours yesterday by Delhi Police’s EOW over the alleged scam. Earlier Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by a Delhi court over the same case. Delhi Police’s EOW had issued summons to Jacqueline to join the investigation on August 29, however, she did not appear before EOW. She has been issued fresh summons and asked to join on September 12. Jacqueline Fernandez Named As Accused in ED’s Supplementary Charge Sheet in Money Laundering Case, Claim Sources.

Delhi Police EOW Questions Nora Fatehi

Delhi Police EOW (Economic Offences Wing) questioned actor-dancer Nora Fatehi yesterday in connection with jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/E7FVRYgzQ9 — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022

Trouble mounts likely for actress Nora Fatehi as she was questioned for seven hours by @DelhiPolice's economic offences wing (EOW) in the Sukesh Chandrshekhar Rs 200 crore scam yesterday. She has been informed might soon be called again.@CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/bUKqt4rfkw — Anvit Srivastava (@AnvitSrivastava) September 3, 2022

