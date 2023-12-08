On his 88th birthday, Bollywood's legendary He-Man aka Dharmendra received heartfelt wishes from his son, Sunny Deol, and daughter, Esha Deol. Sunny took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture with Dharmendra from a memorable mountain camping trip. Expressing his love, Sunny captioned it, 'Happy Birthday Papa, Love You.' Esha also shared her joy and, posted couple of precious pictures capturing tender moment between her and her papa. The image depicts Dharmendra planting a gentle kiss on Esha's forehead, both sharing radiant smiles. Dharmendra Birthday: The Soft Boy Era Of The Handsome Actor and 5 Movies That Celebrated It.

Sunny Deol Shares Pictures Of Dharmendra:

Esha Deol Shares Beautiful Pictures With Dharmendra On His Birthday:

