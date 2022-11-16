It's Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora's wedding anniversary and the couple seem to be even more in love. Taking o Instagram, Dheeraj posted pictures with his wife and wrote a sweet caption wishing her a Happy Anniversary. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Wife Vinny Arora Share First Pics of Their Newborn Baby Boy!

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DheeRAJ Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)