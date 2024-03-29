Taapsee Pannu has been in the headlines for weeks due to her rumoured marriage with Mathia Boe. Actress Taapsee Pannu recently sparked speculation about her marital status after dropping a series of pictures on her Instagram, showcasing her 'pant saree' look. Alongside her unique attire, attention was drawn to the rings on her fingers, raising questions about whether one of them could be a wedding ring. This comes after reports surfaced earlier, suggesting that Taapsee had secretly tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe on March 23 in Jaipur, although there are no official details regarding it. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Taapsee wrote, "Hope this romance with saree never ends." Inside Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe’s Secret Udaipur Wedding: Kanika Dhillon Stuns in a Saree, Pavail Gulati’s Pics With Actress’ Sister Shagun Go Viral.

Check Out Taapsee Pannu’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

