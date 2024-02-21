Producer-actor Divya Khosla has grabbed headlines, this time for all the wrong reasons. Well, going by Divya's latest Instagram profile, the diva has removed the surname 'Kumar' from her name on social media. This move by the actress has sparked online speculation on Reddit that Divya is heading for divorce from Bhushan Kumar, who is the Managing Director of the popular music label T-Series. Yaariyan 2 Song ‘Suit Patiala’: Divya Khosla Kumar Dances Her Heart Out in This Peppy Number Crooned by Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar (Watch Video).

Divya Khosla Drops 'Kumar' From Her Name:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywoodshaadis)

Reddit Users Speculate Divya and Bhushan Kumar's Divorce:

(Photo Credits: Reddit)

Divya Khosla Heading for Divorce?

(Photo Credits: Reddit)

