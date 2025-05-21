As a tribute to Operation Sindoor - the Indian Armed Forces' response to the Pahalgam terror attack - T-Series has released a new single titled "Song Sindoor", though the end credits also refer to it as "Desh Ke Yaaron". This patriotic track is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Aakanksha Sharma, with music composed by Meet Bros, drawing inspiration from Naya Daur's iconic song "Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Ka". The music video features real footage sourced from news channels, showcasing the Indian military’s operation against terrorist bases and airfields in Pakistan. It also includes clips of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting and meeting soldiers after the ceasefire was declared. India Launches Global Campaign ‘Operation Sindoor Outreach’; 1st Batch of All-Party Delegation Leaves for 5-Nation Tour To Expose Pakistan’s Role in Terrorism.

Watch the 'Song Sindoor' Here:

