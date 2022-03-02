Shah Rukh Khan might just have announced his next film after a long sabbatical, but fans want more. Overwhelmed by the response to Pathaan date release announcement, SRK decided to do a Ask Me Anything with fans. Most of them asked him about an update on Don 3, to the extent that it started trending on Twitter.

Check Out A Few Fan Tweets Below:

The Nation Wants To Know

please tell me you’re going to be “Don” again #Don3 #AskSRK — Call me Venky (@imvenkyZirdi) March 2, 2022

Tell Us!

Fans Want To Know

Since you are in similar Don 2 look, would you prefer to do sequel now? Waiting for #Don3#AskSRK — Ihsan Yusuf (@anakinbeck) March 2, 2022

Agreed

Everyone Is Waiting

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)