It is being said that Kartik Aaryan has been removed from the film for unprofessional behaviours. Reports in Bollywood Hungama suggested that the actor had been stalling and not giving dates to Dostana 2, which has led Karan Johar to take this step.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)