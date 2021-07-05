Ekta Kapoor will be working with Alaya F on a supernatural thriller. The actress had marked her debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman.

#EktaKapoor announces the Hindi remake of 2016 Kannada film, #UTurn... #JawaaniJaaneman actress @AlayaF___ to play the lead role in this supernatural thriller to be helmed by debutant director Arif Khan... Shooting begins tomorrow in Mumbai! @balajimotionpic @ektarkapoor pic.twitter.com/Kp0gtWr2ti — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) July 5, 2021

