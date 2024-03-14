Global pop star Ed Sheeran and Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, met each other and shared a heartwarming moment. Both Sheeran and Khan took to their social media platforms to document the encounter. The video shared shows Sheeran playfully recreating Shah Rukh Khan's iconic arms-wide open pose, often associated with the actor's charismatic on-screen persona. The smiles on their faces suggest a genuine connection and mutual admiration. For the unaware, the English singer is in Mumbai for his concert on March 16. Farah Khan Reunites With Ed Sheeran Ahead of His Mumbai Concert, Shares Picture With ‘Loveliest Guy Ever’ on Insta.

Ed Sheeran Mimics Shah Rukh Khan

