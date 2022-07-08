Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar are enjoying in London. They even shared pictures on social from Adele’s concert. Farhan, a doting dad too, has shared a fun moment of his daughters Akira and Shakya. Showcasing ‘sister love’, he mentions in his post, ‘Bants in London’. Farhan Akhtar Drops Pictures From Hyde Park Music Festival With Wife Shibani Dandekar.

Akira And Shakya In London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)