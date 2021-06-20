On the occasion of Father’s Day 2021, actress Rhea Chakraborty shared an adorable photo with her father on Instagram and added a heartwarming caption to it. Rhea wrote "Happy Father’s Day to my papa ! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough , but I’m so proud to be your little girl, My daddy strongest !Love you papa Mishti"

Check Out Rhea Chakraborty's Father's Day Post

