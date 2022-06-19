Sushmita Sen has decided to celebrate this Father’s Day in a very special way. The actress has taken off to Maldives with her ‘daddy and baby girls’ for a vacation! Sushmita has shared a video from her flight in which one can see her father Shubeer Sen and daughters, Renee and Alisah. She has also wished all the dads across the globe a very happy and blessed father’s day. Father’s Day 2022: Ajay Devgn Pens An Emotional Note Remembering His Dad Veeru Devgan On This Special Day (View Pic).

Sushmita Sen’s Post On Father’s Day

