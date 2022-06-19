On this Father’s day, Ajay Devgn has penned an emotional note remembering his dad, Veeru Devgan, who passed away in May 2019. The veteran was an action choreographer, actor and film director too. Ajay shared a picture of him being behind the camera with his son Yug standing aside and mentioned in his post, “Take me back to the days when Papa used to be the one behind the camera as I curiously peeked from the sides.” Father's Day 2022: From Aamir Khan's Dangal to Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, Father-Daughter Duos in Bollywood Movies Breaking Stereotypes.

Ajay Devgn’s Post On Father’s Day

It's moments like these that take me back to the days when Papa used to be the one behind the camera as I curiously peeked from the sides. Trying to absorb his love for filmmaking as much as I could.#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/AgotYdgBxg — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)