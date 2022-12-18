Ahead Argentina vs France’s FIFA World Cup 2022 final match, Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor has shared a cool video post on Instagram. He is seen rooting for Lionel Messi, holding the Argentine player’s jersey. Arjun mentioned in his post, “All hail the G.O.A.T! #LeoMessi”. Kartik Aaryan Jets Off to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, Says ‘Football Is Passion’ (View Pic).

Arjun Kapoor Roots for Lionel Messi

