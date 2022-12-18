Kartik Aaryan has jetted off to Qatar to witness the grand finale of FIFA World Cup 2022, which is happening today. He shared a selfie froom his flight and captioned his Insta post as, ‘Football is Passion #Finals’. Shah Rukh Khan To Attend FIFA World Cup 2022 Final in Qatar on December 18 and Promote Pathaan.

Kartik Aaryan To Attend FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

