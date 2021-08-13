Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will be seen in a film together for the first time. The official Twitter handle of Viacom 18 has confirmed the news. The movie is titled Fighter and will release in theatres on January 26, 2023, which is Republic Day.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in Fighter:

